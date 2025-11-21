'We Will Never Use It As An Excuse': Liverpool Manager Arne Slot Says The Club Would Never Use Diogo Jota's Demise To Justify Their Poor Performance

Ahead of Liverpool's Premier League clash against Nottingham Forrest, club manager Arne Slot admitted to missing their late player Diogo Jota. The manager, however, clarified that the club would never use that as an excuse for their poor performance this season, as that would not be fair to the late player.

When asked if the club is being judged fairly, given their raw grief, the manager shared that they were used to being judged.

He shared, "I think we are always judged, sometimes fair, sometimes unfair, but I saw the interview (with Robertson) as well, live, and I know that it is an issue for us, which is, I think, completely normal. But then, at these moments in time, I always think about how much it feels for his wife and his children, because that's so, so, so, so much harder for them than it is for us. But that we miss the player and the person, that is completely clear."

Slot further added, "That's impossible for me to say, and we will never use it as an excuse because that doesn't feel right."

Advertisement

Diogo Jota and his brother lost their lives in a traffic accident last summer. The former Premier League Champions started this season with seven wins; however, they have lost four of their last five Premier League matches.

Advertisement

Andy Robertson On Diogo Jota Following Scotland's Qualification For the World Cup 2026

Following Scotland's qualification for the World Cup 2026, Liveroiil player Andy Robertson shared how he had been in bits throughout the game and recalled how playing the World Cup was their shared dream.

The Scottish captain shared, "I've hid it well, but today I've been in bits... I couldn't get my mate Diogo Jota out of my head today. We spoke so much about going to the World Cup because he missed the last one with Portugal, and I did with Scotland. I know he'll be smiling over me today. I couldn’t get him out of my head all day."

Liverpool boss Arne Slot Provides Injury Update