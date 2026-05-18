West Bengal Govt To Order Fresh Probe Into Chaos At Lionel Messi Event, Organisers Asked To Issue Refund

The newly elected BJP government in West Bengal will launch a fresh probe into the chaos that erupted during a Lionel Messi event in Kolkata on December 13, Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Nisith Pramanik confirmed. What was supposed to be a celebratory and jubilant event had turned out to be a messy and chaotic event and the Argentine superstar had to leave the iconic Salt Lake stadium very early.

WB Sports Minister Opens Up On Chaos At Lionel Messi Event

Several fans paid thousands to buy tickets just to get a glimpse of the Inter Miami superstar. But they were very disappointed after Messi left the stadium just minutes after entering due to alleged mismanagement. Fans vandalised the stadium in anger and water bottles were thrown during the event.

Now, Nisith Pramanik insisted he had already ordered to retrieve the case files of the Messi event. While addressing reporters on Sunday, he said, "It has not even been 10 days since we took the oath as ministers. Yet, our objective from the very outset has been to restore the dignity of all those who were deceived in the "Messi fiasco"-specifically those who were humiliated and mistreated while attending the match. A decision has already been taken to reopen the file regarding the Messi incident; furthermore, the culprits behind this episode will be identified and brought to justice".

Will Organisers Refund Money For Lionel Messi Event?

Satadru Dutta, the organiser of the event, was arrested within hours of the event and later he went on to blame that he was made a scapegoat and political interference, inadequate security management were the reasons behind the mishap. Messi also visited Mumbai, Hyderabad and New Delhi and all of the events were smoothly conducted.

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Nisith Pramanik further revealed that he also had a word with the organisers, and they have been asked to refund all the money for the event.

“The people who came to see Messi, only to return feeling utterly humiliated and deceived, must be refunded their hard-earned money. We have clearly conveyed this requirement to the organisers of the event. The Sports Department of West Bengal will ensure that this is carried out and will provide assistance if necessary.”