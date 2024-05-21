'What an honor': Cristiano Ronaldo, Vinicius Jr lead Football world's tribute to Toni Kroos

Advertisement

Toni Kroos stunned the world of Football on Tuesday when he announced that he will not only be retiring from Real Madrid at the end of the season but also retiring from football once he is done representing Germany at the Euros 2024.

As soon as Toni Kroos announced his retirement from Football, football world took to social media to share their devastation at the news and paid tribute to one of the greatest players to have donned the Royal White jersey for Real Madrid.

Football World Says Danke Toni

Toni Kroos is certainly one of the greatest players football has ever seen and his Real Madrid teammates, former teammates and players all over the globe paid their tributes.

Cristiano Ronaldo led the tributes for Toni Kroos as he said it was a true honour to share the pitch with the German midfield maestro. He wrote in Spanish, "(Thanks) for everything, Toni! What an honour to share the pitch with you. All the best for the future!”

Cristiano Ronaldo on Toni Kroos, Image/ Instagram/Screengrab

Real Madrid's star winger Vinicius Jr took to twitter to share his heartbroken reaction as he simply said Antonio with a heartbreak emoji. “Genius. It was the closest word I could find to defining you, Toni. And yet it's far from what you deserve,” wrote Vini Jr on his Instagram.

Real Madrid's former captain Sergio Ramos called Toni Kroos his brother and congratulated him on a spectacular career.

Germany's legendary player Lothar Matheus said that Toni Kroos is maybe the greatest German player ever.

Real Madrid's right back and second captain Dani Carvajal replied on a fan's post and said that he will tell his kids and grand kids that he played with Toni Kroos.

Real Madrid players wish goodbye to Toni Kroos, Image/X

While the football world was busy paying tribute to Toni Kroos, the German came out on X and posted a hilarious message saying, “Atleast I am trending”.

I‘m trending at least? — Toni Kroos (@ToniKroos)

Toni Kroos will play his last game for Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday against Real Betis. Then he will prepare to play his final game in the Royal White against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League final at Wembley on June 1st.

Once his Real Madrid duties are done, Toni Kroos will have his final date on the football pitch with Germany at the Euros 2024.

