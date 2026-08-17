What to Expect In The 2026-27 Premier League Season: A Complete Breakdown

The post-Pep Guardiola era is getting underway in English football amid uncertainty and upheaval — not just at Manchester City but across the whole of the English Premier League.

Get this: Heading into the new top-flight season beginning Friday, nine clubs have new permanent managers — an unprecedented number at the start of an English top-flight campaign. At age 33, Fabian Hürzeler is the fifth longest-serving coach in the Premier League ... and he has been at Brighton for just two years.

The biggest vacuum needing to be filled is at Man City, following the departure of Guardiola after 10 record-breaking years in charge. Good luck following that, Enzo Maresca — especially after the team's lamentable performance in the Community Shield loss to Arsenal on Sunday.

Among the other top clubs with new coaches are Liverpool (Andoni Iraola), Chelsea (Xabi Alonso) and Newcastle United (Matthias Jaissle) — all of which competed in the Champions League last season.

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Heck, it makes Roberto De Zerbi — appointed by Tottenham on March 31 to escape relegation — and Michael Carrick — installed as interim manager at Manchester United for the second half of last season before impressing and getting the permanent job — seem like veritable veterans.

It also makes Arsenal, the reigning champion , appear a haven of stability as Mikel Arteta goes into his seventh full season at the helm as by far the league’s longest-serving manager. Yet, there’s a big question mark hanging over the Gunners, too: Will there be a hangover after winning the league for the first time in 22 years?

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We’re about to find out, though Arsenal's display in the Community Shield provided early encouragement for its fans.

The non-stop roller coaster that is the Premier League begins in earnest Friday night when Arsenal host promoted Coventry City, which has a compelling backstory of its own after being out of the big time for 25 years.

Here are some other storylines providing a backdrop to the new season:

The Cristiano Ronaldo circus left town in 2022. Harry Kane moved away in 2023. Kevin De Bruyne departed in 2025. Mohamed Salah quit for Turkey this offseason. Rodri looks set to leave these shores for Barcelona, too.

It begs the question: Is the biggest league in the world lacking the biggest players in the world?

OK, City still has prolific striker Erling Haaland, whose brand has never been higher after wowing American fans during the FIFA World Cup.

But football superstars like Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele, Vinicius Junior, Lamine Yamal and even England's own two top players, Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham. play in other countries. All-time greats of this century — think Lionel Messi, Ronaldinho, Zinedine Zidane — never played in England, either.

The big blockbuster deal of the offseason could have been Vinicius Jr joining Arsenal, but he chose to stay at Real Madrid.

The Premier League has recently prided itseon in having the world's top coaches, yet Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp are no longer around. The competition might have to settle, then, for having the greatest strength in depth, with the middle-level clubs having arguably never been better owing to the league's huge broadcasting deals.

Amid so much turbulence among its rivals, Arsenal has a great opportunity to retain the title and is the favorite with British oddsmakers.

Brazil midfielder Bruno Guimaraes has joined from Newcastle to bolster an already-strong midfield, left winger Christos Tzolis signed from Club Brugge to replace the departed Leandro Trossard, and there is strength in depth in every position.

Counting against Arsenal, however, is an injury to defensive mainstay William Saliba that will rule out the France centreback for the first few months. Also, there's an intangible: Will there be a drop-off in intensity or motivation after finally winning the league?

Arteta is determined that it won't be the case.

Welcome back, Marcus Rashford. The England winger has rejoined Manchester United after a loan spell at Barcelona. Whether he wants to be at Old Trafford remains to be seen.

Hello, again, to Frank Lampard, a Premier League great for Chelsea who is now manager of Coventry.

Coventry, a founding member of the Premier League, was relegated in 2001 and plunged into such financial chaos that the club lost its home and went on to drop into the fourth tier.

The Sky Blues' rise is one of English football's feel-good stories and they are back as one of three promoted teams, along with Ipswich Town and Hull City.

England is in a league of its own when it comes to spending power and Premier League clubs' outlay on new players in this transfer window is approaching $3 billion already.

The biggest signings so far have all been midfielders: Morgan Rogers to Chelsea for $156 million; Elliot Anderson to Man City for $155 million; Sandro Tonali to Tottenham for $133 million; and Guimaraes to Arsenal for $100 million.

Chelsea's net spend is almost $300 million as Alonso reshapes the squad. Tottenham has spent around $300 million on new players alone in a reversal of policy following back-to-back 17th-place finishes.

The window is open for two more weeks, as transfer activity cranks up after the World Cup.

A significant change in English football last season was a reversion to old-school tactics such as long throws into the area, a reliance on set pieces and long clearances by goalkeepers, in a perceived snub to the Guardiola-influenced style of play where possession of the ball was king.