When And Where To Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw In India?

The much-anticipated FIFA World Cup 2026 draw will take place on December 5 at the Kennedy Centre in Washington, USA. President Donald Trump is expected to attend the event alongside FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

This is the first time a 48-team FIFA World Cup will be conducted, and the footballing extravaganza will be jointly hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico. 42 teams have already qualified for the World Cup, while the remaining six will be determined through playoffs.

Europe’s got 16 teams in the mix, but only two can end up in the same group. As for the other 32 teams, they’ll be kept apart from anyone else from their own continent.

Advertisement

2026 FIFA World Cup Draw Pots

Pot 1: Spain, Argentina, France, England, Brazil, Portugal, Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, United States, Mexico, Canada.

Pot 2: Croatia, Morocco, Colombia, Uruguay, Switzerland, Japan, Senegal, Iran, South Korea, Ecuador, Austria, Australia.

Advertisement

Pot 3: Norway, Panama, Egypt, Algeria, Scotland, Paraguay, Tunisia, Ivory Coast, Uzbekistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa.

Pot 4: Jordan, Cape Verde, Ghana, Curacao, Haiti, New Zealand, European playoff winner 1, European playoff winner 2, European playoff winner 3, European playoff winner 4, Intercontinental playoff winner 1, Intercontinental playoff winner 2.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw Live Streaming

When will the FIFA World Cup 2026 draw take place?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 draw will take place on December 5.

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2026 draw take place?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 draw will be held Kennedy Centre in Washington, USA.

At what time will the FIFA World Cup 2026 draw take place?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 draw will start at 10:30 PM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 draw in India?

The live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 draw will not be available in India.

Where to watch the live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 draw in India?