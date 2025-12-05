Updated 5 December 2025 at 15:41 IST
'It Will Be A Very, Very Special Final': Lionel Messi Makes Feelings Clear About Facing Thomas Muller Ahead of MLS Cup Final
Lionel Messi is set to face rival Thomas Muller in the MLS Cup Finals after the former's side managed to win the Eastern Conference title.
Lionel Messi's Inter Miami is set to meet Thomas Muller's Vancouver Whitecaps in the MLS Cup final on December 6, 2025. Both Vancouver Whitecaps and Inter Miami won the Western Conference League and Eastern Conference League, respectively. Notably, this was Inter Miami's first-ever Eastern Conference win.
With the two sides set to meet, Lionel Messi, in a recent interview, shared that he is excited to face the former Bayern Munich player in the finals. Additionally, he praised Thomas Muller, saying that his addition to the Vancouver Whitecaps has added an interesting layer to the league and the upcoming final.
Lionel Messi Believes It Will Be A Tough Match
The World Cup winner said that he was glad to see Muller join the MLS side, as this raises the profile and competitive level of the final. Additionally, he heaped praises on the Vancouver Whitecaps and recalled that his side was defeated by them in the CONCACAF Champions Cup.
While talking about the former German international, he shared, "First of all, it is very nice that Muller has come to play in MLS and the repercussions that this represents. It’s good that this final came to be and that we can face each other again. We have already faced Vancouver, and we know what kind of team they are."
He further added, "The addition of Muller coming to that team makes them much better still. It brings more awareness to the game, to the team, and it will be a very, very special final, in which we hope it will be in our favor."
Messi And Muller Faced Each Other In The Past
The former Barcelona player had faced Muller several times in the past for club and country. Notably, the former German international had won seven of these meetings, while Messi claimed only three victories against the former. Thomas Muller's victories include the 2014 FIFA World Cup, where his side defeated Argentina in the finals.
