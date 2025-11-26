When Will Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Tie The Knot? The Couple Decide On A 511-year-old Venue For The Wedding

Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo proposed to his long-term girlfriend, Georgina, in August 2025. Georgina announced the news via an Instagram post, shared on August 11, 2025. The post featured the footballer's girlfriend showing off the diamond on her ring finger.

Months after the announcement, reports suggest that the couple has now decided on the venue for their wedding. The couple has reportedly selected a place that carries a deep and personal value to Cristiano Ronaldo. Instead of choosing a flashy international venue, Ronaldo has reportedly decided to go back to his roots, finalising a site that is historically rich.

Several Portuguese outlets have revealed that Ronaldo and his would-be wife are reportedly planning the wedding at Funchal Cathedral, which is the island's oldest cathedral. The cathedral, allegedly inaugurated in 1514, stands tall to depict the rich history and culture of Madeira.

It is also stated by Jornal da Madeira that the former Real Madrid player and Georgina will tie the knot in a Christian ceremony in the summer of 2026.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Connection With His Birthplace

The connection between the player and his birthplace, Madeira, has always been evident. The island's international airport is named after the player. Additionally, a museum dedicated to his achievements throughout his career has become a major tourist attraction. The Funchal Cathedral is also located near the hospital where Ronaldo was born, solidifying its symbolism to the player.

Reports claim that the ceremony is expected to be a close-knit one, with the guest list likely featuring only those people who are close to the couple.

Cristiano And Georgina Met In Spain