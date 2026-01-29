Which Clubs Could Challenge Real Madrid In Champions League Playoff Stage After Missing Direct Spot In Round Of 16

Real Madrid looked set to directly progress to the last 16 in the Champions League when they began their fixture against Benfica on January 29, 2026. However, their 4-2 defeat to José Mourinho’s Benfica means that the Los Blancos were dropped to ninth position in the Champions League table and will need to compete in the playoffs.

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe was in his blistering form as he scored a brace to try and help his team to secure a place in the round of 16, but it was of no use. Meanwhile, Benfica was clearly the better team on the night, putting four goals past the Real Madrid defence, who finished the match with nine men after Asensio and Rodrygo received red cards.

The 15-time European champions will likely be the favorites for the playoffs in February, even with two unwanted fixtures added to their schedule.

Who Could Real Madrid Face In Champions League Playoffs?

Real Madrid have two possible opponents in the Champions League playoffs. Due to finishing ninth in the Champions League table and barely missing out on the eighth spot, Los Blancos will face a two-legged fixture against a club that finished 23rd or 24th in the league table.

As fate would have it, Benfica finished 24th on the table and can face Real Madrid again after their recent win. The 98th-minute header from Benfica goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin sent the Portugal side to the playoff phase on goal difference. Thus, José Mourinho’s side will be brimming with confidence if they are to face Real Madrid once again in the two-legged playoff.

Another club that Real Madrid are likely to face is Bodø/Glimt, who finished 23rd on the league table. The Norwegian club have shown their quality with the recent victory over Manchester City in the Arctic Circle. Out of the two potential opponents, Los Blancos will likely be hoping for Bodø/Glimt as the latter appear simpler option than the other.

When Is The Champions League Playoff Draw?