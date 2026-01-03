Wilfried Nancy Under Severe Pressure At Celtic After Home Humiliation At Hands Of Fierce Rival Rangers

Wilfried Nancy’s job as Celtic manager came under even more intense scrutiny Saturday after a 3-1 home loss to fierce Glasgow rival Rangers in the Old Firm derby, the biggest match in Scottish football.

It was a sixth loss in eight games under Nancy since his arrival at Celtic on December 3, and the Frenchman cut a lonely figure after the post-match handshakes as he walked down the tunnel.

The result left Celtic on the same points as Rangers, though ahead on goal difference, and three behind surprise leader Hearts in a turbulent campaign in the Scottish Premiership.

Advertisement

Nancy left Columbus Crew in Major League Soccer for Celtic but lost his first four matches in charge, including a stunning defeat in the Scottish League Cup final. There were then back-to-back wins, only for Celtic to lose at Motherwell on Tuesday and then against its biggest foe at home.

Trailing 1-0 at halftime, Rangers scored three goals in 21 minutes from the 50th, leading to audible discontent among Celtic fans.

Advertisement

Celtic has been Scottish champion for 13 of the last 14 years.