Wilfried Nancy Under Severe Pressure At Celtic After Home Humiliation At Hands Of Fierce Rival Rangers
Wilfried Nancy’s job as Celtic manager came under even more intense scrutiny Saturday after a 3-1 home loss to fierce Glasgow rival Rangers in the Old Firm derby, the biggest match in Scottish football.
It was a sixth loss in eight games under Nancy since his arrival at Celtic on December 3, and the Frenchman cut a lonely figure after the post-match handshakes as he walked down the tunnel.
The result left Celtic on the same points as Rangers, though ahead on goal difference, and three behind surprise leader Hearts in a turbulent campaign in the Scottish Premiership.
Nancy left Columbus Crew in Major League Soccer for Celtic but lost his first four matches in charge, including a stunning defeat in the Scottish League Cup final. There were then back-to-back wins, only for Celtic to lose at Motherwell on Tuesday and then against its biggest foe at home.
Trailing 1-0 at halftime, Rangers scored three goals in 21 minutes from the 50th, leading to audible discontent among Celtic fans.
Celtic has been Scottish champion for 13 of the last 14 years.
Under Nancy, Celtic has conceded two or more goals in seven of his eight games in charge.
