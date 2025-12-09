Wilfried Zaha Back With Ivory Coast To Defend Africa Cup Of Nations Title Ahead Of 2026 World Cup

After two years out of the national team, Wilfried Zaha was recalled Tuesday by the Ivory Coast to help defend its Africa Cup of Nations title at the tournament starting this month.

The 33-year-old Zaha, who played in Major League Soccer this year for Charlotte on loan from Galatasaray, was included in a 26-player squad by coach Emerse Faé. Yan Diomande of Leipzig and Manchester United’s Amad Diallo are also in the team.

Ivory Coast is in a group with Mozambique, Cameroon, and Gabon at the December 21-January 18 tournament in Morocco.

Zaha, the longtime Crystal Palace winger, played at three AFCON tournaments but was not selected for the host nation for the previous edition in 2024.

Ivory Coast then fired coach Jean-Louis Gasset after struggling in the group stage, and his assistant Faé was promoted to lead the team through a stunning knockout phase to the title.

Zaha was not recalled by Faé for subsequent World Cup qualifiers, but the Ivory Coast still won its group to advance to next year’s tournament in North America.