Bayern Munich vs Sporting CP Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The UEFA Champions League Match Live In India?

Konrad Laimer celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between VfB Stuttgart and FC Bayern Munich in Stuttgart, Germany | Image: DPA via AP

UEFA Champions League action returns to excite all the fans as top European football franchises return to action against one another. Bayern Munich returns to action at home, where they will host Sporting CP in a pivotal clash.

Bayern Munich and Sporting CP will look tos ecure key points in the group stage clash, and the hosts would be the favourites against the visiting team. But Sporting CP's resilient performance could be a key threat to the Bavarians as they look to secure an upset in the competition.

Bayern Munich To Host Sporting CP In Pivotal UCL Action

Bayern Munich has been one of the most dominant forces in the European football circuit. The team possess strong performers, with Harry Kane leading the charge while Jamal Musiala, Leroy Sane and Serge Gnabry featuring in the Bavarians' attack.

From the attack and defence to the midfield, Bayern has held significant prowess in the competition, where stars like Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka and Matthijs de Ligt display their prowess in their respective areas.

Sporting CP, under Rui Borges, have been a confident side after putting up an impressive showcase in the domestic competitions. The team would rely on Pedro Goncalves in the attack.

The Portuguese football side will look to press Bayern Munich on the counter-attack. While they have no home advantage, they will look to put up a dominant performance that could trouble the hosts.

Bayern Munich vs Sporting CP, UEFA Champions League: Check Out All The Live Streaming Details Here

When Will The Bayern Munich vs Sporting CP UEFA Champions League Match Take Place?

The Bayern Munich vs Sporting CP UEFA Champions League match will take place on Wednesday, December 09, 2025, at 11:15 PM IST.

Where Will The Bayern Munich vs Sporting CP UEFA Champions League Match Take Place?

The Bayern Munich vs Sporting CP UEFA Champions League match will take place at the Allianz Arena, München, Germany

How To Watch The Bayern Munich vs Sporting CP UEFA Champions League Match Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the Bayern Munich vs Sporting CP UEFA Champions League match live on the SonyLIV app and website with an active subscription.