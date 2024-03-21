Will Cristiano Ronaldo grace the field for Portugal in their match against Sweden tonight?

Advertisement

In a friendly match tomorrow at 1:15 am, Portugal will face Sweden at Estádio Dom Afonso Henriques. As two formidable European teams clash, fans can anticipate an engaging showcase of skill and strategy. With both sides eager to make an impression, this encounter promises to be an intriguing spectacle. Well many have wondered whether Cristiano Ronaldo will play the match or not, let’s take a look at the latest reports on the topic.

Is Cristiano Ronaldo available for the Portugal vs Sweden match?

Portugal vs Sweden: On Friday, March 21, Portugal plays Sweden in an international friendly at the Estadio Dom Afonso Henriques. Cristiano Ronaldo will not be participating.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo was originally named in the Selecao team for their two friendlies against Slovenia and Sweden in March, but manager Roberto Martinez has decided not to start the player against the Nordic country. According to GOAL, the decision was made because club management wanted to give Ronaldo more time to relax after he featured for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League season.

It's interesting to note that Ronaldo is not the only Portuguese athlete getting a respite. Players like Joao Cancelo, Joao Felix, Ruben Neves, and Diogo Dalot will also miss the friendly against Sweden, according to the previously cited source. Even so, Roberto Martinez will have plenty of offensive options for the forthcoming friendly. Rafael Leao and Goncalo Ramos are two other options that could be chosen.

Ronaldo turned 39 years old earlier this year, yet he's still got incredible goal-scoring ability. The legendary attacker has made 33 appearances for Al-Nassr in all competitions, scoring 30 goals and dishing out 11 assists.

Cristiano Ronaldo was a key figure in helping Portugal qualify for Euro 2024 last year. GOAL suggests Ronaldo may play in Portugal's second friendly against Slovenia, despite doubts over his availability. The former Manchester United player is anticipated to be very important to Portugal's hopes of winning the 2024 European Championship in Germany.

Ronaldo demonstrated his leadership on the pitch throughout the qualifying campaign, amassing 10 goals and dishing out two assists in nine games for Euro Group J. Four braces against Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Slovakia, and Bosnia and Herzegovina were among his outstanding performances.

Portugal's perfect qualification was largely due to Ronaldo's efforts, as they won each of their ten qualifying group matches. Portugal has thus been assigned to Group F at Euro 2024, together with Turkey, the Czech Republic, and the victor of Playoff Path C.

Portugal hopes to do well at the next tournament in Germany, led by manager Roberto Martinez. CR7's nation hopes to win their second European championship after winning the first one in 2016 when they defeated the hosts, France, in the final.