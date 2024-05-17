Cristiano Ronaldo kicks the ball during Riyadh Season Cup 2024 final match against Al Hilal at Kingdom Arena Stadium in Riyadh, | Image: AP

With both teams displaying impressive recent form, the highly anticipated match between Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal promises a thrilling showdown as they battle for glory in the Saudi Pro League. Al-Hilal, sitting at the top of the standings with an unbeaten record and having already secured the SPL, faces tough competition from Al-Nassr, which closely trails but is late for the change and will play for pride. Expect a high-octane encounter at the Al-Awwal Stadium as both teams vie for victory in this crucial fixture tonight at 11:30 pm.

Here are the live-streaming details of the Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo play in the Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal match?

According to several reports, Cristiano Ronaldo is likely to start against Al-Hilal and the player is ready to lead his squad in a crucial encounter in the Saudi Pro League.

Where will the Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal Saudi Pro League match be played?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal will be played at the Al -Awwal Stadium.

When will the Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal Saudi Pro League match be played?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal will be played at 11:30 PM IST on Friday, May 17, 2024.

How to watch the Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal live-streaming Saudi Pro League match in India?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal will be televised live on Sony Sports Network. The match will start at 11:30 PM IST.

Cristiano Ronaldo training today ahead of the game vs Al Hilal. 💪 pic.twitter.com/PiA3w0blbQ — TCR. (@TeamCRonaldo)

How to watch the Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal live-streaming Saudi Pro League match in India?

The live streaming of the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal will be available on the Sony LIV app and website. The match will start at 11;30 PM IST.

How to watch the Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal live streaming the Saudi Pro League match in the USA?

In the USA, the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal will be broadcast live on Fox Sports. The live streaming will be available on the Fox Sports app and website. The match will take place at 2 p.m. ET in the USA.

How to watch the Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal live streaming of the Saudi Pro League match in the UK?

The live streaming of the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal will be available on DAZN, as the streaming service platform recently acquired the rights for the UK region. The match will kick off at 7 p.m. BST in the UK.