Will Lionel Messi Retire After FIFA World Cup Final Heartbreak? Argentina Coach Lionel Scaloni Offers Latest Update

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni said Lionel Messi is "going to play up until he decided to do so," while hailing him as the best football player ever, after La Albiceleste faced a 1-0 defeat to Spain in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final at New Jersey on Sunday (local time), according to The Athletic.



Spain edged Argentina 1-0 after extra time, bringing an end to Lionel Messi's title defence and completing an impressive unbeaten campaign in which La Roja conceded just one goal in eight matches.



After the defeat, Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni praised Lionel Messi, saying the 39-year-old would continue playing as long as he wanted and described him as the greatest footballer of all time, expressing pride in everything he has achieved.



"Well, he's 39 years old now. Unbelievable. There's nothing new to discover from my side. It was crystal clear for me that he's going to play up until he decided to do so, and that all the team players, team-mates, and all of his people were going to support him. And I'm sure I hope that everyone feels proud of him, of what he's achieved, because he's the best football player ever," Scaloni said as quoted by The Athletic.



The defeat signalled the end of a remarkable era for Argentina and Messi, who guided his country to the 2022 FIFA World Cup title and Copa America triumphs in 2021 and 2024.



Substitute Ferran Torres emerged as the hero of the final clash, scoring the decisive goal in the 106th minute with a powerful strike into the roof of the net beyond Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

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The triumph secured Spain's second men's FIFA World Cup title and their first since lifting the trophy in 2010. For 19-year-old Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal, who was just three years old during Spain's maiden World Cup triumph, it marked the biggest achievement of his young career.



Having already won UEFA Euro 2024, Spain now hold both the European and world titles, raising hopes of another dominant era reminiscent of the team's historic run between 2008 and 2012, when they won two European Championships and the FIFA World Cup.

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Although Yamal scored only once during the tournament, Spain's success was built on collective performances rather than individual brilliance. Midfielder Rodri controlled games in the middle of the park, Mikel Oyarzabal finished among the tournament's top scorers with five goals, while goalkeeper Unai Simon earned the Golden Glove after a series of standout displays.



Torres also entered the record books by becoming only the fifth substitute to score in a FIFA World Cup final and the first since Germany's Mario Gotze netted the winner against Argentina in the 2014 final. He also became just the second Barcelona player to score in a World Cup final after Andres Iniesta's extra-time winner for Spain in 2010.