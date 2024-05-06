Advertisement

Bayern Munich are in a bit of a coaching headache as they still have not found a replacement for the outgoing Thomas Tuchel. Ever since it was announced that Thomas Tuchel would depart the club at the end of the season, there were rumours linking Football legend and former Real Madrid manager, Zinedine Zidane to the hot seat at Bayern Munich.

The rumours stemmed from the fact that Bayern Munich shared a great relationship with Zinedine Zidane's entourage but these rumours took a back seat as former Manchester United manager and currently managing the Austrian National Football team, Ralf Ragnick looked set to take over Allianz Arena. As it turned out, Ragnick snubbed Bayern Munich due to personal reasons.

With the season coming to an end, Bayern Munich are without a replacement for Thomas Tuchel and the Zinedine Zidane links resurfaced. And Zinedine Zidane has responded to those rumours.

Zinedine Zidane responds to the question of Joining Bayern Munich

Zinedine Zidane was present at the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix 2024 and before the start of the race he was on the grid walk when SkySports Germany quizzed him about whether he will be in the Bayern Munich dugout next season or not.

Zinedine Zidane shrugged off those rumours as he said he was more focused on supporting Real Madrid against Bayern Munich.

"No. I'm going to watch the game, hopefully Real Madrid will win”, Zinedine Zidane said on joining Bayern Munich.

Zinedine Zidane's CV as a manager needs no introduction as he has won the La Liga twice and the Champions League three times in a row with Real Madrid. Ever since leaving Real Madrid in May, 2022, Zizou is in no rush to return to management anytime soon.