Wolves vs Chelsea Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The Carabao Cup Match Live In India?

The fourth round of the Carabao Cup features a clinical match-up, in which the Wolverhampton Wanderers will host Chelsea. It is a must-win clash for both sides, who are coming off losses and are looking to gain momentum. Wolves and The Blues will be eager to put up a statement performance against their opposition in the knockout fixture.

The upcoming EFL Cup clash features an all-Premier League clash between two competitive outfits who are ready to deliver, no matter what it takes.

Wolves Set To Host Chelsea For Fourth Round Of Carabao Cup

Chelsea enters the EFL Cup competition following a shocking defeat to Sunderland in the Premier League. It will be crucial for them to bounce back into form for the knockout match, and expect manager Enzo Maresca to rotate the side for the upcoming fixture.

Some of the team's senior players could be rested, and the junior players may step up for the crucial game.

Wolves are also under immense pressure because of their recent performance in the Premier League. Their two wins of the season have come in the Carabao Cup competition against Everton and West Ham.

The EPL side has struggled to find consistency, and battling a top-tier opponent could pose a significant challenge. Manager Vito Pereira will be hopeful for his side to deliver against Chelsea.

Wolves vs Chelsea Carabao Cup Live Streaming: Check All Details

When will the Wolves vs Chelsea Carabao Cup Match be played?

The Carabao Cup match between Wolves and Chelsea will be played on Thursday, October 30, 2025.

Where will the Wolves vs Chelsea Carabao Cup match be played?

The Carabao Cup match between Wolves and Chelsea will take place at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England.

At what time will the Wolves vs Chelsea Carabao Cup match be played?

The Carabao Cup match between Wolves and Chelsea will start at 01:15 AM IST.

Where to watch the live TV telecast of the Wolves vs Chelsea Carabao Cup match in India?

The live telecast of the Carabao Cup match between Wolves and Chelsea is not available in India.

