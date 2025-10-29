Huge Win For Real Madrid, Los Blancos To Demand Significant Damages From UEFA After Super League Verdict

Real Madrid will demand substantial compensation from UEFA after a Spanish court dismissed appeals from the European soccer body, La Liga and the Spanish Football Federation. The ruling refuted the allegations that the governing body didn't go as per the EU law when they blocked the European Super League plans.

Earlier in 2023, The Court of Justice of the European Union had also ruled in Madrid's favour, citing that both UEFA and FIFA didn't act as per the EU guidelines and used their dominant position to carve out the ruling. Real Madrid happened to be one of the key members of the Super League, which was formed in 2021, and president Florentino Perez happens to be one of the catalysts.

Madrid issued a statement after the verdict and insisted the ruling also paved the way for them to get hefty damages.

"Real Madrid C.F. welcomes the decision of the Audiencia Provincial dismissing the appeals formulated by UEFA, the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and LaLiga. The ruling confirms UEFA seriously breached European Union competition law in the Super League case, in line with the ruling of the CJEU, by abusing their dominant position.

This judgment paves the way for substantial claims to compensate for the damages suffered by the club."

What is The European Super League?

A number of elite clubs, including Manchester United and Liverpool, supported the Super League project. But the idea backfired after heavy fan protests forced the clubs to backtrack from their initial positions. The Super League idea includes a men's competition with 64 teams and a women's competition with 32 teams.

