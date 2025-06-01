World Athletics Championships 2025: Here Is The Total Medal Tally For All The Countries As India Finish Second In South Korea

The Asian Athletics Championship came to an end with the Indian contingent making the country proud. The Indian contingent that had travelled to South Korea for the tournament came in second with China winning the tournament with the highest medal tally. The tournament witnessed athletes from all over Asia come to South Korea and compete in various events. India finished second in the tournament with a total medal tally of 24 medals. In these 24 medals, India won 8 gold medals, 10 silver and 6 bronze.

The Total Medal Tally Asian Athletics Championship

As the Asian Athletics Championship came to an end, here is the total medal tally for the tournament-

Rank Team Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 China 19 9 4 32 2 India 8 10 6 24 3 Japan 5 11 12 28 4 Kazakhstan 3 1 2 6 5 Qatar 3 1 2 6 6 South Korea 2 1 1 4 7 Iran 2 1 0 3 8 Kuwait 1 0 0 1 9 Philippines 1 0 0 1 10 Pakistan 1 0 0 1

India beat Japan in the tournament despite having a medal tally less then them. This is due to the fact that the Indian contingent secured more gold medals in comparison to Japan. China won the tournament with the most number of medals as they secured a total of 32 medals. China dominated with 19 gold medals, 9 bronze medals and 4 silver medals.

India Perform Massive Feats In Asian Athletics Championship

The Indian contingent performed several massive feats. One of the most notable feats was from Pooja Singh who hails from Haryana. Pooja Singh ended a 25-year drought for India as she became the first woman since 2000 to win a gold medal in the women's high jump event at the Asian Athletics Championship.