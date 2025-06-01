Republic World
Updated 1 June 2025 at 15:39 IST

World Athletics Championships 2025: Here Is The Total Medal Tally For All The Countries As India Finish Second In South Korea

The Asian Athletics Championships recently concluded in South Korea. India finished second in the medal table in the tournament.

Reported by: Arihant Rai
Gulveer Singh and Pooja Sharma
Gulveer Singh and Pooja Sharma | Image: X (@India_AllSports)

The Asian Athletics Championship came to an end with the Indian contingent making the country proud. The Indian contingent that had travelled to South Korea for the tournament came in second with China winning the tournament with the highest medal tally. The tournament witnessed athletes from all over Asia come to South Korea and compete in various events. India finished second in the tournament with a total medal tally of 24 medals. In these 24 medals, India won 8 gold medals, 10 silver and 6 bronze. 

The Total Medal Tally Asian Athletics Championship 

As the Asian Athletics Championship came to an end, here is the total medal tally for the tournament- 

RankTeamGoldSilverBronzeTotal
1China199432
2India810624
3Japan5111228
4Kazakhstan3126
5Qatar3126
6South Korea2114
7Iran2103
8Kuwait1001
9Philippines1001
10Pakistan1001
      

India beat Japan in the tournament despite having a medal tally less then them. This is due to the fact that the Indian contingent secured more gold medals in comparison to Japan. China won the tournament with the most number of medals as they secured a total of 32 medals. China dominated with 19 gold medals, 9 bronze medals and 4 silver medals. 

India finished the tournament with 19 medals. India's tally consists of 8 gold medals, 10 silver medals and 6 bronze medals. 

India Perform Massive Feats In Asian Athletics Championship 

The Indian contingent performed several massive feats. One of the most notable feats was from Pooja Singh who hails from Haryana. Pooja Singh ended a 25-year drought for India as she became the first woman since 2000 to win a gold medal in the women's high jump event at the Asian Athletics Championship. 

Apart from Pooja Singh, Gulveer Singh who belongs to Uttar Pradesh also won two gold medals in the 5000 meter event. The achievements of the Indian contingent which has travelled to South Korea also highlight the growing prominence of athletics in not just Asia but in the world. 

