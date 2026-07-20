World Champions Spain Land In Madrid After Historic Win Over Argentina At MetLife Stadium

The flight carrying the world champion Spanish team landed in Madrid's Barajas airport on Monday after getting the better of Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final at MetLife Stadium. Captain Rodri and coach Luis de la Fuente posed with the World Cup trophy on the stairs after landing in the Spanish capital.

The 26-man squad is set to be greeted by the Spanish royalty and Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez before getting on the bus for a parade through central Madrid. A ceremony is scheduled to take place at the Cibeles Square which has been the go-to place for this kind of celebration.

Spain also became the first nation to hold both Men's and Women's World Cup titles at the same time. Ferran Torres scored the crucial goal in extra time as Spain edged Argentina to lift their 2nd World Cup title after 16 years. The entire team posed together for a photo on the Madrid airport tarmac.

Spain dominated proceedings from the very first moment and the result could have been worse for Argentina had Spain's two goals not been disallowed by the referee for a foul and offside, respectively.