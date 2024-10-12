sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Mysore-Darbhanga Train Derails | Mohan Bhagwat | US Elections | Middle East Conflict |

Published 06:29 IST, October 12th 2024

World Cup tickets investigation of former FIFA official Valcke closed after 9 years

Nine years into a World Cup black market tickets investigation, the case against former FIFA official Jérôme Valcke was finally closed.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
FIFA World Cup trophy
The original FIFA World Cup trophy is displayed during the 2018 soccer World Cup draw in the Kremlin in Moscow | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

06:29 IST, October 12th 2024