Published 21:57 IST, February 12th 2025
WPL 2025: Full Squads, Venues, Live Streaming, Schedule And All You Need To Know
The much-anticipated third edition of the Women's Premier League is back with a bang. Defending champions RCB will be determined to defend their WPL title.
- SportFit
- 3 min read
The Women's Premier League is back with a bang with its third season. The much anticipated third season promises to get bigger and more exciting.
The WPL 3rd edition is all set to kick off on February 14 with a match between Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. RCB lifted the title last term and will be hoping to defend their title once again. Each team will face the other four teams twice during the group stage and the side that finishes at the top will qualify for the final. The 2nd and 3rd placed teams will play the Eliminator and the winner of this match secures a place in the summit clash.
WPL 2025 All Squads
Delhi Capitals: Alice Capsey, Meg Lanning, Sarah Bryce, Annabel Sutherland, Minnu Mani, Shafali Verma, Arundhati Reddy, N Charani, Shikha Pandey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Nandini Kashyap, Sneha Deepthi, Jess Jonassen, Niki Prasad, Taniyaa Bhatia, Marchizanne Kapp, Radha Yadav, Titas Sadhu.
Gujarat Titans: Ashleigh Gardner, Harleen Deol, Prakashika Naik, Beth Mooney, Kashvee Gautam, Priya Mishra, Bharti Fulmali, Laura Wolvaardt, Sayali Satchare, Danielle Gibson, Mannat Kashyap, Shabnam Shakil, Dayalan Hemalatha, Meghna Singh, Simran Shaikh, Deandra Dottin, Phoebe Litchfield, Tanuja Kanwer.
Also Read: 'Goodness Me, It’s Pretty Poor': Kevin Pietersen Hammers England Batter For Shocking 'I Don't Care' India Series Comment
Mumbai Indians: Akshita Maheshwari, Harmanpreet Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Amandeep Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Saika Ishaque, Amanjot Kaur, Jintimani Kalita, Sajeevan Sajana, Amelia Kerr, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Sanskriti Gupta, Chloe Tryon, Nadine De Klerk, Shabnim Ismail, G Kamalini, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Yastika Bhatia.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Asha Sobhana Joy, Joshitha Vj, Richa Ghosh, Danni Wyatt, Kanika Ahuja, Sabbineni Meghana, Ekta Bisht, Kate Cross, Shreyanka Patil, Ellyse Perry, Prema Rawat, Smriti Mandhana, Georgia Wareham, Raghvi Bist, Sophie Devine, Jagravi Pawar, Renuka Singh, Sophie Molineux.
Also Read: Rohit Sharma-led Team India Thrash England by 142 Runs in Ahmedabad ODI, Clinch Series Whitewash
UP Warriorz: Alana King, Gouher Sultana, Saima Thakor, Alyssa Healy, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Anjali Sarvani, Kiran Navgire, Sophie Ecclestone, Arushi Goel, Kranti Goud, Tahlia Mcgrath, Chamari Athapaththu, Poonam Khemnar, Uma Chetry, Deepti Sharma, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Vrinda Dinesh.
WPL 2025 Full Schedule
February 14 – Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 07:30 pm IST
February 15 – Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, 07:30 pm IST
February 16 – Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz, 07:30 pm IST
February 17 – Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 07:30 pm IST
February 18 – Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians, 07:30 pm IST
February 19 – UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals, 07:30 pm IST
February 21 – Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians, 07:30 pm IST
February 22 – Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz, 07:30 pm IST
February 24 – Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz, 07:30 pm IST
February 25 – Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants, 07:30 pm IST
February 26 – Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz, 07:30 pm IST
February 27 – Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Giants, 07:30 pm IST
February 28 – Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, 07:30 pm IST
March 1 – Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals, 07:30 pm IST
March 3 – UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants, 07:30 pm IST
March 6 – UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians, 07:30 pm IST
March 7 – Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals, 07:30 pm IST
March 8 – UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 07:30 pm IST
March 10 – Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants, 07:30 pm IST
March 11 – Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 07:30 pm IST
March 13 – Eliminator, 07:30 pm IST
March 15 – Final, 07:30 pm IST
WPL 2025 Venues
The WPL will be conducted across four venues this time. These are Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara, M Chinnaswamy in Bengaluru, Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow and Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.
WPL 2025 Live Streaming
The live broadcast of WPL 2025 will be available on the Sports18 Network in India while the live streaming will be available on the JioCinema app and website.
Updated 21:57 IST, February 12th 2025