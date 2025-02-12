WPL 2025: Full Squads, Venues, Live Streaming, Schedule And All You Need To Know

The Women's Premier League is back with a bang with its third season. The much anticipated third season promises to get bigger and more exciting.

The WPL 3rd edition is all set to kick off on February 14 with a match between Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. RCB lifted the title last term and will be hoping to defend their title once again. Each team will face the other four teams twice during the group stage and the side that finishes at the top will qualify for the final. The 2nd and 3rd placed teams will play the Eliminator and the winner of this match secures a place in the summit clash.