'Goodness Me, It’s Pretty Poor': Kevin Pietersen Hammers England Batter For Shocking 'I Don't Care' India Series Comment

England are on the verge of being whitewashed by India in the ODI series against India. Ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy, both teams have used these matches to prepare themselves for the marquee event.

Ben Duckett's Comments Attracted various Reactions

India took a 2-0 lead and they are inching towards sweeping the three-match ODI series. However, Ben Duckett's recent comments on the ongoing series racked up a controversy.

The English opener reiterated that he doesn't care if they lose the series 3-0 as their sole aim is to win the Champions Trophy. As quoted by Hindustan Times he said, “We have come here for one thing, and that is to win the Champions Trophy. We still believe we can do that. Certain players are finding their feet and a bit of form.

“This is a massive series, but the Champions Trophy is the big competition. If we lose 3-0 to India, I don’t care as long as we beat them in the final in the Champions Trophy. No one will probably look back on this series if we go and do the business in that competition.'

Kevin Pietersen Lambasts Ben Duckett For His Comments

Pietersen took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his disappointment with Duckett's statement. He posted, 'Goodness me, it’s pretty poor that Duckett would say that he doesn’t care if England lose today and lose 3-0 to India.

'Context is important when reading quotes, but those words should NOT have been said!

‘NEVER!’