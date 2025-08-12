WSG Tirol vs Real Madrid, Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Friendly Football Match on Live TV and Streaming

WSG Tirol will square off against Real Madrid in a friendly fixture before the start of the 2025-2026 season at the Tivoli Stadion Tirol in Innsbruck, Austria, on Tuesday, August 12th.

The match between WSG Tirol and Real Madrid will kick off at 10:30 PM IST.

Before the start of the upcoming season, this will be Los Blancos' final friendly fixture. It will help them to prepare before the start of the season. Real Madrid went through a severe change after the end of the 2024-2025 season. Real Madrid appointed Xabi Alonso as their new head coach after replacing Carlo Ancelotti.

In the recently concluded FIFA Club World Cup 2025, Real Madrid's voyage came to an end in the semi-final after a humiliating 4-0 defeat against Paris Saint-Germain.

Los Blancos had a disappointing 2024-2025 season, following which Carlo Ancelotti had to step down from his managerial role. Real Madrid finished in the second spot in the La Liga 2024-2025 standings with 84 points.

Real Madrid will begin their 2025-2026 season of La Liga from August 20th, against Osasuna at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

On the other hand, WSG Tirol is an Austrian club. Currently, WSG Tirol hold the top spot in the Austrian Bundesliga with six points.

In their previous five fixtures, WSG Tirol have won three matches and conceded just one defeat.

WSG Tirol vs Real Madrid: Live Streaming Details

