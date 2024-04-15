Updated April 15th, 2024 at 10:59 IST
Xabi Alonso DROWNED in Beer by players after Bayer Leverkusen wins FIRST EVER Bundesliga Crown
In a video surfaced on Instagram, Bayer Leverkusen players drown Xabi Alonso in beer as they celebrate their first ever Bundesliga triumph.
Xabi Alonso is the man of the moment as in his first full season in charge as a manager he has led Bayer Leverkusen to their first ever Bundesliga triumph in history after they rout Werder Bremen 5-0 on Sunday.
Ever since the final whistle was heard in BayArena, the fans and players were embroiled in an emotional celebration and as it turned out their manager Xabi Alonso was drowned in Beer by his players.
Bayer Leverkusen shared a video on their Instagram handle in which Bayer Leverkusen players sabotaged Xabi Alonso's press conference and drowned him in Beer as they celebrated their Meisterschale in style.
Alonso received no respite from the Champions, as in another video shared by Bayer Leverkusen, their manager was once again drenched in beer inside the locker room after he returned from press conference.
Emotional Scenes at BayArena
Bayer Leverkusen rout Werder Bremen 5-0 on Sunday thanks to spectacular goals by Granit Xhaka and Florian Wirtz. As soon as the clock turned 90 minutes, Leverkusen fans weren't able to hold their excitement as they invaded the pitch and surrounded the players to celebrate with them.
The scenes at BayArena were full of passion and emotion as the club finally ended the “Neverkusen” curse to become Bundesliga Champions. They had come close multiple times in the past and failed at the final hurdle but this time there was going to be no such drama.
Xabi Alonso's Incredible turnaround
When Xabi Alonso took over Bayer Leverkusen back in 2022, the club were struggling inside the relegation zone. Alonso won only one of his first seven games but managed to turn the season around as Bayer Leverkusen qualified for Europe.
In his second season, Alonso led Leverkusen to 29 games unbeaten in the Bundesliga as they won the league with 5 games to spare and with a 16 point lead over Bayern Munich.
Bayer Leverkusen and Xabi Alonso also managed to end Bayern Munich's reign over Germany as for the first time after 11 seasons the Meisterschale isn't heading to the Allianz Arena in Munich.
Published April 15th, 2024 at 10:40 IST