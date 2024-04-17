Advertisement

Xabi Alonso is having the time of his life in his first full season in-charge of senior management as he led Bayer Leverkusen to their first ever Bundesliga title in history.

Xabi Alonso's management has impressed all the top clubs in Europe and the Bayer Leverkusen manager has been tipped to replace Carlo Ancelotti and take over as their next manager.

Under Xabi Alonso, Bayer Leverkusen are unbeaten in 43 games and they became the first team in eleven years to beat Bayern Munich for the Meisterschale. And they managed to do so in spectacular fashion with a 5-0 victory over Werder Bremen which saw them win Bundesliga by a margin of 16 points and with five games to spare.

Xabi Alonso tipped to become Real Madrid manager

Former Real Madrid player Xabi Alonso has understandably received many plaudits from Bayer Leverkusen CEO Fernando Carro.

Bayer Leverkusen CEO hailed their manager and confirmed that he will become Real Madrid manager one day.

“I have no doubts. One day, Xavi Alonso will be Real Madrid manager. No doubts at all, zero doubts”, said Carro to media outlet El Larguero.

Leverkusen CEO however did confirm that he does not know the timeline of when the move will happen but it will happen one day.

"The only doubt is when he will sign for Real Madrid. But it will happen, trust me. I am sure”, said Carro.

This is a massive hint to suggest what the future might hold for Xabi Alonso.

Xabi Alonso and Real Madrid Links

Xabi Alonso had heavily been linked to replace Carlo Ancelotti at the end of the 2023-24 season.

But another great season under Ancelotti, saw the Spanish Giants and Italian manager pen a contract renewal extending up to three years.

Post the extension rumours of Alonso's arrival in Madrid took a back seat. Alonso was then tipped to take over Liverpool or Bayern Munich but as it turned out the Spaniard decided to stay put at Bayer Leverkusen for 2024-25 season.