'I don't need to say anything': Xavi LIVID as Barcelona lose El Clasico in CONTROVERSIAL manner

Advertisement

FC Barcelona manager Xavi is livid with the referee and the decision making as his side lost 3-2 to Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu in the season's third El Clasico on Sunday.

The match was an end to end encounter, one that Xavi and his players will feel Barcelona dominated on occasions, but as it turned out a Jude Bellingham winner in stoppage time gave the home side a memorable Clasico victory.

Advertisement

Apart from all the action, the El Clasico was shrouded in complete controversy and FC Barcelona players, managers and fans feels they came out on the wrong side of many controversial refereeing decisions.

Also Read | Real Madrid moves closer to league title after ‘El Clasico’ win

Advertisement

Xavi Livid for controversial decisions

FC Barcelona were left fuming in the first half, when first Real Madrid player Lucas Vazquez went down in the box and received a soft penalty which led to Vinicius Jr equalising from the spot.

Advertisement

Then the biggest controversy came when FC Barcelona was not given a goal in the first half as referees and VAR couldn't figure out whether the ball was over the line or not due to the absence of goal line technology in La Liga.

35’

Real Madrid 1-1 Barcelona



The talking point is Lamine Yamal’s disallowed goal. Referee says the full circumference of the ball didn’t cross the line.#ElClasico pic.twitter.com/sVzToGW7mY — Arugha blessing (@johnrollerjr)

And then Barcelona's Lamine Yamal went down inside the box but Barcelona were not awarded the penalty.

These decisions left Xavi fuming as he was sure that Barcelona deserved to win the game and were not allowed to win. In his post match press conference, the FC Barcelona manager said, "“I don't need to say anything about the referee, everyone has seen it already - if I speak they may sanction me, the images are there”.

Advertisement

🔵🔴 Xavi: “We were the best team tonight and we deserved to win”.



“The future with those young talents will be bright for Barça”.



❗️ “I don't need to say anything about the referee, everyone has seen it already - if I speak they may sanction me, the images are there”. pic.twitter.com/6dTtZKxhE6 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano)

Xavi is sure that FC Barcelona were the best team in the Clasico and deserved to win the game.

Advertisement

Also Read | De Jong leaves 'clasico' on a stretcher after right leg injury

La Liga race over

Real Madrid's win over FC Barcelona in El Clasico means that the race for La Liga is esentially over as Real Madrid are now 11 points clear at the top of the table.

As for FC Barcelona and Xavi, this loss means that they will end the season without winning any silverware.

Advertisement



