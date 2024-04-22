Updated April 22nd, 2024 at 14:35 IST
'I don't need to say anything': Xavi LIVID as Barcelona lose El Clasico in CONTROVERSIAL manner
FC Barcelona manager Xavi was livid as his side lost to Real Madrid in El Clasico in controversial manner.
FC Barcelona manager Xavi is livid with the referee and the decision making as his side lost 3-2 to Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu in the season's third El Clasico on Sunday.
The match was an end to end encounter, one that Xavi and his players will feel Barcelona dominated on occasions, but as it turned out a Jude Bellingham winner in stoppage time gave the home side a memorable Clasico victory.
Apart from all the action, the El Clasico was shrouded in complete controversy and FC Barcelona players, managers and fans feels they came out on the wrong side of many controversial refereeing decisions.
Xavi Livid for controversial decisions
FC Barcelona were left fuming in the first half, when first Real Madrid player Lucas Vazquez went down in the box and received a soft penalty which led to Vinicius Jr equalising from the spot.
Then the biggest controversy came when FC Barcelona was not given a goal in the first half as referees and VAR couldn't figure out whether the ball was over the line or not due to the absence of goal line technology in La Liga.
And then Barcelona's Lamine Yamal went down inside the box but Barcelona were not awarded the penalty.
These decisions left Xavi fuming as he was sure that Barcelona deserved to win the game and were not allowed to win. In his post match press conference, the FC Barcelona manager said, "“I don't need to say anything about the referee, everyone has seen it already - if I speak they may sanction me, the images are there”.
Xavi is sure that FC Barcelona were the best team in the Clasico and deserved to win the game.
La Liga race over
Real Madrid's win over FC Barcelona in El Clasico means that the race for La Liga is esentially over as Real Madrid are now 11 points clear at the top of the table.
As for FC Barcelona and Xavi, this loss means that they will end the season without winning any silverware.
Published April 22nd, 2024 at 12:30 IST