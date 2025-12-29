Yearender 2025: From PSG's UCL Title To Portugal's UEFA Nations League Win, Top Unforgettable Football Moments Of This Year

2025 in football was a rollercoaster ride filled with incredible comebacks, thrilling wins, and some heartbreaks that shook the fans to the core. This year saw teams ending their long trophy droughts, players breaking their personal records, and more. Here's a look at every unforgettable moment that took place this year in football.

PSG Win UEFA Champions League Final

After years of multiple attempts, the Paris side was finally able to lift the coveted Champions League Trophy under manager Luis Enrique. Their dominant 5-0 victory over Inter Milan sealed PSG as the champions of Europe. While players like Vitinha and Ousmane Dembele shone throughout the campaign, manager Luis Enrique won FIFA's Best Men's Coach award after leading PSG to triumph.

Chelsea Win New FIFA Club World Cup

The Club World Cup was hosted in the United States ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. This was the first edition of the revamped FIFA Club World Cup and saw 32 teams battle for the title. Chelsea defeated PSG with a 0-3 victory in the final under manager Enzo Maresca.

Diogo Jota's Demise

The world of football was struck with tragedy as Portugal and Liverpool forward Diogo Jota lost his life in a tragic traffic accident in Spain, alongside his brother Andre Silva. The late player had a brilliant previous season both at the club and international level.

Tottenham's Major Trophy Win

Tottenham Hotspur finally won their first major trophy in 2025 by winning the Europa League title. Micky Van de Wen's heroic goal-line save helped the Spurs maintain their lead, scored by Brennan Johnson. Additionally, this was Heung Min Son's first major trophy with the Spurs since joining the club.

Portugal Lift Second UEFA Nations League Title