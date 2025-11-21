'You Don’t Want On Your Shoulder': Former Barcelona Star Issues Warning To Arsenal Over Premier League Title Race

Arsenal has been finishing second for the past three seasons and looks to be on the brink of winning the Premier League title. Former Barcelona player, however, recently shared his worries regarding another Premier League team that might get an upper hand on the Gunners this season as well.

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry explained that he had been impressed with Manchester City Boss Pep Guadiola this season, and shared that the North London team should be worried about Manchester City for the title race. While Arsenal is currently sitting at the top of the table with 4 points clear, Guadiola's side is quickly gaining momentum.

Thierry Henry shared, "I never thought he would have allowed his wingers to come inside so early in the build-up like they do... Pep has found a way. He had to find his starting 11, and you can see now that Jeremy Doku is clearly the guy on the left, while on the right it changes sometimes with Cherki or Savinho."

He further added, "If you’re an Arsenal fan, that’s exactly the team that you don’t want on your shoulder, because they know how to win. It’s not great as an Arsenal man to see them coming back to their level. They look like a team about to go on a run."

Henry Ahead Of Arsenal's Clash With Tottenham

Ahead of the North London Derby this week, the veteran player shared that while Tottenham had struggled at home since the start of the season, they have been exceptional in their away games. This could cause problems for their North London rivals as several key Arsenal players are currently out due to injury.

Henry shared, "Thankfully, Arsenal are playing a team who also have a lot of international players. Sometimes you play a team who stayed for the whole 10 days, and they’re waiting for you. It’s a north London derby, so the intensity will be there. And you’re playing against a team who hasn’t lost away from home."

Thierry Henry Believes Arsenal Will Win The Derby