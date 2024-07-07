sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 14:56 IST, July 7th 2024

For Fiji legend Waisale Serevi creating rugby awareness is No. 1 goal as India coach

For the 'King of The Sevens' Waisale Serevi, who knew a very little of India before embarking on the challenge of effecting a change in the rugby landscape in the country, the primary objective is to raise awareness about the sport.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
For Fiji legend Waisale Serevi creating rugby awareness is No. 1 goal as India coach
For Fiji legend Waisale Serevi creating rugby awareness is No. 1 goal as India coach | Image: Waisale Serevi/facebook
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

14:56 IST, July 7th 2024