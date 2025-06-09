10-Year-Old F1 Backed Indian Racer Atiqa Mir Lights Up Rotax Euro Trophy Round 2, Secures Top Ten Finish

Atiqa Mir, the racing sensation who has lit up the Indian motorsport world with his miraculous performance, has recently delivered a massive outing at the Rotax Euro Trophy. The 10-year-old go-kart racer, who is backed up by Akcel GP, clinched a top-ten finish at one of the most competitive karting championship events. Atiqa has been a rapidly emerging superstar and has showcased immense grit and perseverance while competing among the world's top karting drivers.

Atiqa Mir Clinches Top Ten Finish At Rotax Euro Trophy

The pre-finals saw wet conditions after heavy rainfall, and Atiqa Mir was put to the test after receiving the immense challenge of driving on wet tracks. At the Steel Ring Circuit in Trinec, The Indian karting racer displayed composure and let her talent take care of the rest. Mir had no prior experience on wet tracks, but she delivered a strong display while competing among the world's finest karting drivers to pull off a top-ten finish.

India's Atiqa Mir clinched a top-ten finish at the Rotax Euro Trophy while competing in round two of the series. The karting racer, who is financially and technically supported by F1, finished ninth in the final race. Despite being tainted with two bumper penalties after qualifying at seventh in her group, Mir held on to the tenth place while entering the pre-finals.

Atiqa made history as she is now the highest-positioned Asian and Indian driver in the karting realm.

"That was an amazing weekend. I learned so much racing alongside the best drivers in the world. My pace in the dry was strong, and I made good progress in the wet. The team and my mechanic Adam did a fantastic job, and I’m really thankful to them, my parents, and everyone supporting me back home," Atiqa Mir said after the race.

Atiqa Mir Aims For The Skies As Dominant Run Continues

Atiqa Mir is mentored by India's first F1 driver Narain Karthikeyan, and her performance has been nothing less than incredible. Her recent triumph puts India a step forward on the map of motorsport on a global stage.