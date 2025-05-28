Lewis Hamilton in 2024 shocked the world when he announced that after spending more than a decade with Mercedes AMG F1 team will leave the team to join Ferrari from the 2025 season onwards. It seemed like a dream move for Lewis Hamilton who is in the hunt for his 8th World Championship but so far the move has been a disaster as Lewis Hamilton is having a tough time adjusting to the change and there have been massive communication gaps between Lewis Hamilton and his new race engineer Riccardo Adami.

Fred Vasseur Assures All Is Well Within Ferrari

During the recently concluded Monaco Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton and his race engineer Riccardo Adami had an awkward moment as the seven time champ asked his engineer about the gap between him and the leaders. Lewis Hamilton then got frustrated when he did not get a proper response.

After the race, Lewis Hamilton inquired on the radio whether Adami was angry with him to which again he got no response. This led to speculation that all is not well within the Ferrari camp. Now, ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix, Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur has quashed rumors of things being unsteady in the Ferrari camp.

“Because when the driver is asking something between Turn 1 and Turn 3, we have to wait [until he reaches] the tunnel to reply, to avoid speaking with him during the corners. It's not that we are sleeping, it's not that we are having a beer on the pitwall, it's just because we have a section of the track where we agreed before to speak with him. And honestly, it's not a tension that the guy is asking something, he's between the walls, he's under pressure, he's fighting, he's at 300km/h between the walls. I'm perfectly fine and I spoke with him [Hamilton] after the race – he was not upset at all,” said Fred Vasseur ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix.

Ferrari Making Progress, Leave Monaco With Podium

Ferrari who have struggled since the start of the 2025 season seemed to be making progress with the car as they were able to leave the Monaco Grand Prix with a handful of points. Charles Leclerc managed to finish second in the Monaco Grand Prix whereas his teammate Lewis Hamilton finished in fifth.