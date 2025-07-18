8-Time Formula 1 Race Winner Daniel Ricciardo Brushes Aside Comeback Talks - 'Enjoying Some Life...'

The world of Formula 1 will always remember Daniel Ricciardo as a character - the former Red Bull and McLaren driver was fast and won 8 races in his career, but is often remembered for his quirky personality and off-track appeal that was tapped into by Netflix show Drive to Survive.

It is perhaps this reason why fans continue to clamour for a Ricciardo comeback, after he was dropped from Racing Bulls at the Singapore GP 2024 and replaced by Liam Lawson.

However, any talk of a comeback to displace Lawson or even a struggling Yuki Tsunoda at Red Bull has been put to rest by the man himself.

Not Retired Yet, But No Ricciardo F1 Comeback Yet

Speaking to reporters at his karting championship at Buckmore Park, Ricciardo made it clear he was liking the time away from F1 as of now.

"Future? I am just enjoying some life in the slow lane. It sounds weird saying retirement when I am (36) years old. But retirement from the world I was living in. Now that I’m a bit removed from it, and life is not as chaotic, it’s nice to remember what it was like to be at the start of a career," he told reporters.

It is worth noting that Ricciardo did not once mention that he was indeed retiring, so the doors to a comeback may still be open. But it seems very unlikely as of right now.

Ricciardo's Post-2022 Struggles Explained

Perhaps the amount of struggle he faced from the 2022 season onwards explains why he is happier away from the world of F1 as things stand.

He was bought out of his McLaren contract but found a second opportunity at Racing Bulls before an underwhelming stint there put paid to any hopes of replacing then-Red Bull driver Sergio Perez.