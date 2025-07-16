Amid F1 Return Rumours With Alpine And Cadillac, Mercedes Reserve Driver Valtteri Bottas Does Private Testing

The Formula 1 grid may be set for the season given half of the races in the year are already done and dusted, but with a change in regulations as well as a new team coming in - plus some good old-fashioned turmoil in some existing teams - means opportunities are always there for some drivers on the outside to come back in, such as current Mercedes F1 reserve Valtteri Bottas.

The Finnish driver is a 10-time race winner and was part of the Mercedes team when they won 5 consecutive constructor's championships on the trot when pairing him with Lewis Hamilton.

Bottas last raced for Sauber before being dropped at the end of the 2024 season but has made no secrets of his desire to return to the grid.

Bottas Undergoes Private Test

What's more, Bottas has been linked to teams like Alpine and Cadillac - the former likely to present itself as soon as this season. And he was recently spotted doing some testing in an old Mercedes car.

Under current regulations, private tests of the current season's cars are not allowed but main or reserve drivers are allowed to test older cars in privately organised sessions.

It would appear that Bottas is doing just that, and the timing of it could not be more interesting given the rumours surrounding his next F1 moves.

Two Major Comeback Options

The Cadillac team, which will join the grid in 2026, is mooted as one option for Bottas - and he could well be paired with former Red Bull driver Sergio Perez, who has also reportedly been talking to the team.

A more immediate option could come in the way of Alpine, who have struggled with their second driver this season having first axed rookie driver Jack Doohan and his replacement Franco Colapinto not uprooting any trees.