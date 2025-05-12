Amid Sergio Perez and Mick Schumacher Links, Cadillac F1 Team Linked With Shock Move for Danish Driver With Mercedes Links

A new name in Frederik Vesti has been linked with a Cadillac F1 seat. | Image: X

To say that drivers striving for Formula 1 would be happy at the addition of an 11th team in Cadillac from the 2026 season would be an understatement.

The addition of a new team means two more drives would be available on the grid and the rumour mill is going into overdrive linking certain names to the seats.

The likes of Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas, experienced drivers with race-winning pedigree, have been linked. Raw talent like Mick Schumacher and Colton Herta have also been rumoured.

However, a brand new name has emerged as a contender - mainly because he is already associated with Cadillac in a way.

Danish Driver in Pole Position?

Denmark's Frederik Vesti, who is a reserve driver for the Mercedes F1 team, is the latest name being linked with a move to the American team.

The source of this news is a report from Danish newspaper Ekstra Bladet, who confirmed Vesti was in the paddock at the Miami GP 2025.

What's more, Vesti himself has confirmed the news of his interest in the seat.

Vesti's Cadillac Links an Advantage?

He said that he would like to be part of a completely new team and his experience in the sport would be helpful to them.

“The Cadillac team is quite special, It's a completely new team, and there are a lot of things that need to be developed. So they need people who have Formula 1 experience,” he said.

What's more, Vesti drives for Cadillac in the IMSA sports car championship, a hypercar series which he entered in with hopes of boosting his F1 prospects.

"I also drive for Cadillac in a hypercar, and when we made that agreement, we of course hoped that Cadillac would enter Formula 1."