Austrian GP 2025: Mercedes Driver George Russell Has 'Zero Reasons to Be Worried' Despite No New Contract for 2026 And Beyond

Heading into the Austrian GP 2025 Formula 1 race, there has been plenty of talks over Mercedes F1 team driver George Russell. The British driver has been arguably the standout driver of the season aside from the McLaren duo of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, and currently sits in fourth place in the drivers standings behind the two McLaren's and Max Verstappen.

Despite an impressive season that has seen Russell assume the lead role at Mercedes after the departure of Lewis Hamilton and the promotion of rookie Kimi Antonelli, Russell is currently without a new contract for the 2026 season and beyond.

And based on what he had to say ahead of the race weekend at Spielberg, that situation has not changed.

ALSO READ | Austrian GP 2025: Why McLaren Will Have Huge Advantage in Next F1 Race

No Contract? No Worries!

However, that does not mean Russell is worried as he believes his performances keep him in good stead for when negotiations do finally take place.

"No major updates as yet. It's not something that I'm pressing massively because as I've always said the performance is the priority and with the performance I've been showing this season, I've got zero reasons to be worried," Russell said.

It is worth noting that Mercedes have a history of waiting till the summer break to announce new deals, and both he and team principal Toto Wolff seem relaxed about the situation.

George Russell's Impressive 2025 Season So Far

Plus, as Russell rightly pointed out, his performances so far this season means he has precious little to worry about. He has been one of the more consistent drivers this year.

In a Mercedes car that can perform well in one weekend and struggle the next, Russell has maximised points finishes and podiums - and took full advantage of his chance to win the Canadian GP 2025.