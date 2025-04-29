Bad News For McLaren Driver Lando Norris Ahead of Miami GP 2025 as Team Admits 'Work' Needed to Fine-tune the Car

Lando Norris ceded the lead of the Formula 1 world driver's championship to McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri in the aftermath of the Saudi Arabian GP 2025, as Piastri's win was enough to catapult him to first place.

His win, while well-earned, also had something to do with the fact that Norris suffered a huge shunt in the final qualifying session and therefore started from 10th on the grid.

Norris' crash was the second in as many races and he admitted that he was trying to do too much with the car as he didn't feel entirely comfortable in it to drive it quicker.

However, with the Miami GP 2025 looming, McLaren team principal Andrea Stella admitted that the team can fix the issue - it will just take a bit more time.

Vague Timeline for Car Changes

He stated that the changes needed will come in the form of upgrades but refused to commit to when exactly the team could make such changes.

"This is something that the team are trying to, if you want, put on a clear and precise engineering basis so that the tests and the new parts that we will bring will be exactly the ones needed," Stella said.

This means that Norris will need to live with the car as it is if he is to get a good result at Miami.

2026 Car Can Also Be Impacted

But the upgrades could be a boon not just for this season but also 2026, according to Stella.

"It's going to be some work, but it’s work that not only we want to embrace because it will improve the comfort of both drivers – and I would say especially Lando – but it’s also good learning in terms of understanding the design even of next year's car."