Mercedes F1 Boss Toto Wolff Drops Huge Update on New Contract for George Russell Amid Max Verstappen Rumours

Mercedes F1 driver George Russell has been in fine form so far in the 2025 Formula 1 season, but that has not stopped speculation around his future with the team.

There are two reasons for this - his contract runs out at the end of the season and talks of Mercedes trying to sign Red Bull driver Max Verstappen have started up again.

Given Russell and Verstappen have had a few run-ins in the past, and the fact that Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff is heavily invested in the success of rookie Andrea ‘Kimi' Antonelli, there's a belief that Russell would be the one sacrificed for Wolff.

However, Wolff has now dropped a huge update on when it is that Russell will be rewarded with a new deal.

Russell Plays Down Contract Talks

The Austrian, who is also a part-owner of the team, confirmed the timeline around which a new deal would be confirmed.

"I guess before the summer," Wolff said recently when asked about the timeline.

However, Russell has admitted - at least publicly - that he is not worried as Mercedes have always done deals around that time.

"When Lewis (Hamilton) was here, they never discussed the contract prior to June, July. It was always the summer. The abnormal part is probably how many drivers have signed so early," he told The New York Times.

How True Are Verstappen Links?

But the Verstappen links are more than just empty talks - it has been confirmed by people, including Red Bull team principal Christian Horner, that a break clause exists in his contract that runs till 2028.

That clause would give the Dutchman the choice to walk away if certain conditions come true, which is why the links exist.

It's worth noting that Wolff had talks with Verstappen in 2024 but they went nowhere, yet relations remain cordial between the two camps.