Belgian GP 2025: Max Verstappen to Mercedes Move No Longer Set to Happen - 'That's Our Top Priority'

As the Formula 1 season has hit the mid-way mark for the calendar year 2025, a lot of the focus has remained on the never-ending rumours linking four-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen away from Red Bull and to the Mercedes team that has long had an interest in him.

This has left the contract situations of incumbent drivers George Russell and Kimi Antonelli up in the air, as both have contracts that are expiring at the end of the season.

However, it would appear as if team principal Toto Wolff has made a decision to not purse Verstappen any longer and is happy to stick with his current line-up as things stand.

Wolff Shuts Down Verstappen Rumours

The Austrian, who also happens to be a 1/3rd owner of the Brackley-based F1 team, has said the team's ‘top priority’ is to continue with the 2025 driver line-up.

"The direction we want to take is to continue with George and Kimi. That's our top priority. Everyone is informed. There will be no big surprises," he told Austrian broadcasters ORF.

"It's not just about the team making a decision. The drivers also need to know where they stand. We have always tried to stick to this rule. And we will do it again now," he added.

This would appear to end any conversations around Verstappen, although rumours now suggest that deal was never feasible anyway.

Why Verstappen Deal Seems Far-fetched in Hindsight

This is because a report in ORF has now suggested that Verstappen's current deal, which runs until 2028, has no escape clause as it has now expired.

That means the earliest Verstappen can actually get out of his deal is the end of the 2027 season.