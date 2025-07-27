Belgian GP 2025: Oscar Piastri Wins at Spa-Francorchamps, Extends F1 Championship Lead Over Teammate Lando Norris

The Belgian GP 2025 was expected to be a Formula 1 race filled with wet weather racing but while the rain did come and go, it did not alter the major results one bit as F1 driver's championship contenders Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris who finished 1st and 2nd, respectively as the McLaren drivers continued to dominate.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was third, but he finished about 20 seconds adrift of Piastri in first and seemingly was in a race with himself for the majority of the race.

Defending world champion Max Verstappen brought his Red Bull home in 4th, while George Russell's Mercedes crossed the line in fifth.

ALSO READ | 8-Time F1 Race Winner Daniel Ricciardo Brushes Aside Comeback Talks

Piastri Extends Advantage Over Norris

The start of the race was a rolling one as, after over an hour's delay due to rain, the first 2 proper laps of the race took place behind the Safety Car.

Once the track was deemed fit to race on, Piastri got the jump on Norris - who started the race in pole position - and managed to keep himself out in front right till the end.

Getting the overtake done early was key - it gave the Aussie strategy preference and he was indeed called in to pit first, something that held him in good stead.

With the race being rain hit and everyone starting the race on intermediate tyres, the drivers needed to only make one stop if they could - meaning Piastri came home quite comfortably in the end.

ALSO READ | Sebastian Vettel Rules Out F1 Comeback, Door Open For Endurance Racing

Rain-hit Race Averted by FIA

Any hopes of a chaotic race in treacherous wet conditions came to nothing as the FIA and race control chose not to start the race after the formation lap, with the standing water and constant rain making things too dangerous.

Spa-Francorchamps has seen fatal crashes take place in recent years too and the organisers chose to err on the side of caution, waiting for the rain to blow over before getting things underway.

However, the prospect of rain being an equaliser was taken out of the equation and thus the McLarens were easily able to dominate.