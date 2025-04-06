Carlos Sainz Sanctioned Yet Again! Williams Driver Punished Over Breach Of FIA Regulations Despite Valid Justification

Williams driver Carlos Sainz of Spain steers his car during the qualifying session for the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix at the Suzuka Circuit | Image: AP Photo

Carlos Sainz has landed in trouble yet again after he has been sanctioned with a heavy fine. The Williams driver was found in violation of the FIA Formula 1 regulations ahead of the 2025 Japanese Grand Prix. Sainz has been struggling to get into the furrow of the FW47 after switching sides. The Spaniard was already under the radar for his action in one of the qualifying races. Now, more trouble has piled upon them as he has been fined a massive sum despite having a valid reason as the driver was sick.

Carlos Sainz Handed A Heavy Fine For FIA Regulation Breach

Williams Driver Carlos Sainz has been fined €20,000 by the FIA stewards after he arrived late for the national anthem before the Japanese Grand Prix. The FIA's official note specified that Sainz was not in his position for the National Anthem at the specified time, which is a breach of the FIA Formula One Sporting Regulations. The Spanish driver arrived late as he had an upset stomach, which has been verified by the doctors.

"The Driver arrived at the National Anthem Position after the Anthem had commenced," the stewards noted in their explanation. "During the Drivers' Briefing on Friday, all drivers were reminded of the requirement to be in position by the time prescribed in the regulations and the need to show respect for the host country's Anthem.

"Displaying respect for the National Anthem is a high priority and all parties need to consider every eventuality in planning to be in position for the Anthem by the required time," the statement from F1 said, as quoted by motorsport.

Carlos Sainz Had To Start From Further Back Of The Grid In The Japanese GP Main Race

Carlos Sainz has already run into a big problem during the Q2 race of Saturday's qualifying in the Suzuka Circuit. Sainz was driving his FW47 slowly at Turn 1 while Lewis Hamilton was pushing the SF24. The seven-time World Champion had to go off-track to avoid a collision and vented his frustration over the team radio.

An investigation was launched after the problem was reported to the stewards following the qualifying race. A hearing was held into the incident, and it was determined that Sainz would lose three grid positions in Sunday's main race at the Suzuka Circuit.