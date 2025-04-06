Japanese GP: Red Bull's Max Verstappen Clinches Maiden Win In F1 2025 Season, McLaren's Lando, Oscar Finish 2nd and 3rd

Japanese GP: Red Bull's Max Verstappen sealed his maiden victory at the Formula One 2025 Season at the Suzuka Circuit on Sunday, April 6th. The Dutch driver showed a dominating performance over McLaren's Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri to get his hands on the silverware in Japan.

Verstappen started the race from the pole position and maintained his place at the front of the race to win his fourth straight victory on the Suzuka Circuit. The 27-year-old successfully broke Norris and Piastri, who clinched the F1 2025 season's first two races in Australia and China.

It was a dry track at Suzuka Circuit on Sunday, April 6th, even though there was rain earlier in the day before the start of the race.

Red Bull's Yuki Tsunoda Finishes At 12th Place In His Home Race

Verstappen's new teammate, Yuki Tsunoda failed to bag points at his home race. The Japanese driver finished at the 12th place in his first race with Red Bull. However, Tsunoda was named the ‘Driver of the Day’.

George Russell and Andrea Kimi Antonelli put up a show at the Japanese Grand Prix. Even though they failed to get their place on the podium but the British and Italian driver finished at the fifth and sixth place in the race.

Meanwhile, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton ended the race in fourth and seventh place, respectively. Even though Leclerc shined at the Japan GP and missed the podium for a few seconds. But it was quite an average drive from the seven-time world champion.

After a poor start to the 2025 Formula One season, Racing Bulls driver Isack Hadjar bagged his first points at F1. The rookie finished the race in the eighth place, just above Williams' Alex Albon, who ended the race in the ninth position.

Haas' Oliver Bearman secured the 10th place at the Japanese GP. The 19-year-old driver secured just one point from the Suzuka Circuit.

The Next F1 Race Will Take Place On April 13th In Bahrain

The next race of the ongoing 2025 season of the Formula One will be held at the Bahrain International Circuit on April 13th at 8:30 PM IST.