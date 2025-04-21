'I’m Very Proud': Charles Leclerc Overjoyed After Getting Podium In Jeddah, Promises To Keep Improving Going Forward

Charles Leclerc got Ferrari's first podium of the 2025 season as he finished the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in third position behind Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen. Charles Leclerc's teammate and 7-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton finished seventh in the race. As Leclerc managed to get P3 in Jeddah, the Monegasque was overjoyed with his performance but promised to keep improving so that Ferrari can compete with the likes of McLaren and Red Bull who are currently slightly out of reach.

Charles Leclerc Looks To Keep Improving After Getting P3

Charles Leclerc following him getting P3 in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix opened up on how he was overjoyed with the race result. He also lauded how Ferrari have been improving race by race this season and talked about how they will keep improving further.

“I was extremely happy with the lap yesterday, I was very happy with the race today. I think we maximized absolutely everything so I’m very proud of what we’ve done, now we just need to improve the car in order to be fighting a bit further up,” said Charles Leclerc after the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Charles Leclerc Did Not Expect To Get P3 In Jeddah

As Charles Leclerc spoke after the race, he revealed that he did not expect that he will be getting a podium after the race. He was also hopeful about the fact that upgrades might be coming soon and it will improve the car a lot.

“Yeah by far, I never expected to finish there. Honestly, I thought that this race was about defending the cars behind, especially Kimi [Antonelli], so it was really good. We need to keep pushing the maximum. Hopefully upgrades are coming soon in order to improve the car,” Charles Leclerc added after the race.