F1: Oscar Piastri Wins Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Overtakes Teammate Lando Norris In World Drivers Championship Standings

Following a dominant performance, Oscar Piastri won the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix as he edged Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc during the race. With the win in Jeddah, Oscar Piastri overtook his teammate Lando Norris in the standings of the World Drivers Championship. Lando Norris could only manage a P4 during the race as he lost the lead of the Drivers Championship to his teammate. Lewis Hamilton remained in the position that he qualified in as he finished P7.

Oscar Piastri Beats Verstappen And Leclerc For Win In Jeddah

Max Verstappen started the race on pole position and got into a battle with Oscar Piastri. During their battle, Max Verstappen was handed a five second penalty which cost him the win during the race. Following the race Oscar Piastri opened up on the incident as he stated that he deserved the position as he was ahead of Max Verstappen at the corner.

“Once I got on the inside, I wasn’t coming out of turn one in second. I tried my best. Obviously the stewards had to get involved. I thought I was plenty far enough up and that’s what won me the race,” said Oscar Piastri about the battle between himself and Max Verstappen.

Charles Leclerc Performs For Ferrari As Lewis Hamilton Maintains Position

Charles Leclerc managed to get a P3 for Ferrari as he stepped on the podium alongside Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen. Lewis Hamilton who is having trouble adjusting to the new setup at Ferrari managed to hold on to the position he qualified in and finished P7.

Ferrari managed to walk away from Saudi Arabia with a handful of points mostly thanks to Charles Leclerc as they look to gain places in the standings for the Constructors Championship. Ferrari are currently fourth in the standings.