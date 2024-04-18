Sauber driver Zhou Guanyu of China steers his car during the qualifying session at the Suzuka Circuit in Suzuka | Image: AP

Advertisement

Formula 1 returns to China this weekend after a five-year absence. And no matter who wins on Sunday, the star locally will be China-born driver Zhou Guanyu.

Despite his so-so results, Zhou is a being promoted as a celebrity in China. He’s the subject of a new film as the first Chinese driver to compete in F1. And he’s, of course, a favorite of sponsors who want a Chinese connection.

Advertisement

“It isn’t just a race for me,” Zhou said ahead of the Grand Prix weekend in Shanghai. “And with a Chinese driver on the grid, we will write history.”

Zhou has never won a Formula 1 race. In 48 races beginning in 2022, he's yet to even reach the podium — meaning a finish in the first three places. In the last F1 race almost two weeks ago in Japan, his Sauber retired with a gearbox failure and he placed 18th out of 20.

Advertisement

In the season standings in 2023, he was also 18th with only six points from 22 races.

But the numbers don't matter much in the search for a hometown hero in F1.

Advertisement

Zhou was born in Shanghai and, though he's spent many of his formative years in England, Sunday's Chinese GP is a homecoming for him — and for the race. The last F1 in China was run in 2019 , and the next four were canceled during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A film about Zhou’s life will be released Friday by the Shanghai Media Group, a state-owned company and one of China’s largest media conglomerates.

Advertisement

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes — he's moving next season to Ferrari — won the 2019 race in China in the midst of his era of dominance when he won four straight season titles between 2017 and 2020.

However, the race two weeks ago in Japan was the 49th straight that Hamilon has failed to win. His last victory was in 2021.

Advertisement

The Chinese GP weekend will include a sprint race on Saturday and the mani event5 on Sunday. Several drivers have raised concerns about the sprint being run on a track that has not been seen since 2019.

The only practice is scheduled for Friday, followed by sprint qualifying. Saturday has the sprint race, and qualifying for Sunday — all on a newly paved track. Sunday, of course, is race day.

Advertisement

The 90-minute Chinese-language documentary about Zhou is entitled “The First One." The race is part of a campaign by the national and provinicial governments to lure tourists back to China following the pandemic. It’s also part of an effort to keep businesses from moving investment out of the country.

China is relatively new to auto racing, and Shanghai held its first GP in 2004. In a statement last month, China's General Administration of Sport — combined with the commerce and culture ministry — indicated sports events were a priority.

Advertisement

The statement urged the recognition of “the comprehensive benefits of sports events” and cultural tourism to "fully release consumption potential.”

The national statistical bureau said that 82.03 million inbound tourists entered mainland China in 2023, down from 145.31 million in 2019. Visitors from Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macao are counted as inbound tourists and their numbers have reached 81% of 2019 levels.

Advertisement

However the report, compiled by a branch of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, said “inbound and outbound visits by foreigners only returned to 36% of the 2019 level.”

According to statistics, in 2023, the number of inbound tourists received by travel agencies was less than 10% of 2019, reflecting the low recovery level in the tourism market.

Advertisement

Zhou is part of the effort to show the global community that China is open for business and tourism, his helmet for the race will show details of Shanghai’s subway system and famous landmarks around the city.

“It’s an opportunity to inspire and pave the path for future generations being interested in the sport,” Zhou said.