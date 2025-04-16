Despite Fresh Max Verstappen Links, Mercedes F1 Team Set to Stick With George Russell as Three-Year Deal On The Table

George Russell has made a quietly impressive start to the 2025 Formula 1 season, assuming the role of the lead driver at the Mercedes F1 team after Lewis Hamilton left the team to join Ferrari.

Despite that, there have been speculations over his seat. Team principal and owner Toto Wolff has long admired defending world champion Max Verstappen.

Speculation is again rife that he could join Mercedes as Red Bull have made a poor start to the season, but it doesn't seem like Russell will be moved over to accomodate the Dutchman.

Indeed, a new report suggests that Russell is set to sign a new two-year deal with an option for a third year - a deal that would be worth 30 million euros per year.

"Toto Wolff would like to close the deal as soon as possible," a source told Sky Italy.

Russell's Impressive 2025 F1 Season

Russell has made a promising start to the 2025 season, scoring podiums in 3 out of the four races that have taken place so far.

He finished 3rd in Australia and China, managed a fifth-place finish in Japan and then followed up with an impressive 2nd at Bahrain.

What made that result doubly impressive is that he was battling with numerous mechanical issues that affected his dashboard and even his brakes and DRS wing.

So good was the result that Wolff said he was ‘speechless' with the way he pulled it off.

"I'm almost speechless about his performance. There was so much talk about Lewis Hamilton who left us to go to Ferrari, about Kimi (Antonelli) who arrived as the youngster with high potential, but little was said about George. I have always said that is not fair, because he is one of the best drivers around," Wolff said after the Bahrain GP.

No Room for Verstappen?

Given Wolff has been extremely invested in Kimi Antonelli and Russell's impending re-signing, a Mercedes move for Verstappen seems unlikely.