Emilia Romagna GP 2025: McLaren F1 Team Cleared of Any Wrongdoing by FIA After Extensive Inspection of Brakes System

Since the McLaren F1 team have emerged as the dominant force in Formula 1, there has been both marvel and suspicion from the paddock about their rise to the top.

While many admire their swift turnaround, teams like Red Bull - the team they displaced in the pecking order - have raised a few eyebrows at the manner in which their cars operate.

It went to the extent of Christian Horner, the team principal, claiming McLaren used water to cool their brakes and tyres. That is against the rules, so would be a huge claim if true.

McLaren CEO Zak Brown saw the funny side of it and even subtly trolled Horner's claims.

However, a recent inspection by the FIA may come as bad news to the rest of the teams in the F1 paddock.

FIA Satisfied With McLaren

The FIA, F1's governing body, inspected the car of Oscar Piasrti after the Miami GP 2025 and said there was nothing illegal about the brake system or the car itself.

"After the race in Miami car #81 was randomly chosen among the top 10 cars for more extensive physical inspections. Subject to these physical inspections were the wheel bodywork assemblies. All inspected components were found to be in conformance with the 2025 Formula 1 technical regulations," the FIA said in a document.

What's more, an FIA spokesperson told The Race that the brakes were being cooled only using the brake drums, which is the legal way to do it.

ALSO READ | How Franco Colapinto Can Extend Alpine F1 Stint Beyond Five Races

Red Bull's Big Claim

The issue picked up steam after the Red Bull team optained thermal images of the team car at the Japanese GP and saw their brakes being much cooler than everyone elses.

It is what led to the accusations from Horner that the team was doing something illegal.