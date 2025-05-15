Emilia Romagna GP 2025: Ferrari Have Made Life 'Even More Difficult' For Lewis Hamilton, Team Boss Fred Vasseur Admits

With seven races of the Formula 1 2025 season now done, the bedding in period for drivers who changed teams is by and large done with - and this includes for Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton.

The seven-time world driver's champion has openly admitted that his performances have not been up to the mark - and this is despite the sprint race win in China.

However, Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur has admitted that the team did not make life easy for Hamilton to adjust.

Vasseur's Big Claim

The Frenchman said that a driver adjusting to a winning car is much easier, whereas for Ferrari the situation is worse as their form has gone backwards from last year.

"The car is not at the level that we were expecting. If you compare to last year, for example, it means that we are not in an ideal situation. I think in this situation, it’s even more difficult for a new driver to adapt to the car. If you are flying and winning every single weekend, it’s much easier for them to adapt to the team," Vasseur told Sky Sports.

On average, Mercedes and Red Bull have outpaced Ferrari in the 2025 season and that has not helped matters for Hamilton.

Hopes for Future

However, Vasseur admits he is hopeful that the collaboration and efforrts that Hamilton and Charles Leclerc have been making with the team will yield dividends in the future.

"But I would say that as long as the collaboration is positive and constructive, even if it’s not of use each weekend in terms of the result, I think we are improving understanding of each other, not just with me but the technical side. I think this is going in the right direction, and I’m quite confident for the future."