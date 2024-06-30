sb.scorecardresearch
Published 20:51 IST, June 30th 2024

Austrian GP CARNAGE: Lando Norris and Max Verstappen LOSE THEIR HEAD as George Russell sneaks win

The Austrian Grand Prix 2024 ended in absolute carnage as big incident between Max Verstappen and Lando Norris resulted in George Russell's gain.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Max Verstappen and Lando Norris lose their heads in Austrian GP 2024
Max Verstappen and Lando Norris lose their heads in Austrian GP 2024 | Image: X/screengrab
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
