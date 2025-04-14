F1: British Formula One Driver Opens Up On Issues Plaguing His Car Following A Hard Fought Bahrain Grand Prix

The Bahrain Grand Prix proved to be another thriller in the currently ongoing 2025 Formula One season as McLaren seem to be looking to continue their domination. The race in Bahrain was won by McLaren's Oscar Piastri with Lando Norris coming in at third. With this double podium, McLaren seem to be pushing their domination upon the Constructors Championship. The two McLaren's were separated by Mercedes driver George Russell who came in at second despite several issues plaguing his car.

Following his hard fought podium, Russell opened up on the issues plaguing his car at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

George Russell Reveals Problems With Car Following P2 Finish In Bahrain

George Russell following his hard fought P2 at the Bahrain Grand Prix opened up on the problems that plagued his car during the Grand Prix in Bahrain. Russell revealed that his car suddenly had several problems with it after a smooth start to the race.

“It felt all under control for a moment, then suddenly we had a brake-by-wire failure, so the pedal was going long, then it was going short… I didn’t know what was going on… the steering wheel wasn’t working properly,” said George Russell as he spoke following the race.

Russell Applauds Tough Competitor Lando Norris Following Bahrain Grand Prix

George Russell while speaking to the media after the Bahrain Grand Prix, opened up on his battle with Lando Norris as he struggled to keep the McLaren driver behind him to get the P2 position on the podium. Russell revealed that he found it extremely difficult to keep Lando behind and if the race had been a lap longer, their positions would be interchanged.

“It was really hard-fought to keep Lando behind; I think one more lap and he would have got me pretty comfortably. Nevertheless, I’m really pleased with P2," said George Russell following his tough battle with Lando Norris.