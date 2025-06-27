'Need To Give Him A Helmet': F1 Champion Max Verstappen Opens Up On Promise That He Intends To Fulfill To His Former Teammate Sergio Perez

Formula One is a fickle sport which sees drivers move around from one team to another and many a times lose their seats. Such was the case of former Red Bull driver Sergio Perez who was the teammate of current defending champion Max Verstappen. Sergio Perez had a good start to his time in Red Bull, however his form over a few seasons dipped leading to him losing his seat with the top flight team. Now, Max Verstappen has revealed that he made a promise to his former teammate which he intends to keep.

Max Verstappen On Wanting To Give Sergio Perez A Helmet

Max Verstappen has revealed that he had promised Sergio Perez a helmet as the two drivers were parting ways. Max Verstappen opened up on how he intended to give Sergio Perez a helmet of his during a press conference ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix. He also revealed that Sergio Perez had given him a helmet which had a beautiful message written on it.

"I still need to give him a helmet of mine – I promised him that, because he gave me one of his with a very nice message on it. I promised him, yeah, hopefully around Mexico, that I can give him mine. So, for me, whatever is written in the media, I know how Checo is, and we have a great relationship," said Max Verstappen in the press conference.

Max Verstappen Losing Grip On Formula One Championship

As things stand right now, Max Verstappen is losing his grip on the Formula One drivers championship. The McLaren has been the dominant car in the 2025 season and currently Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris occupy the first two spots in the championship.